DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $13.88 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 286.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $93,923.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 291.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020289 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,457,154 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

