DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 144.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 114.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and $73,714.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020337 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,457,837 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

