Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $291,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 253.8% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.40. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.