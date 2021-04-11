DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $2.70 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.28 or 0.00732440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,250.41 or 1.00230777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.98 or 0.00801815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018383 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

