DeFiner (FIN) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $778,430.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

