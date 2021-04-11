DeFinition Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $11.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00296126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00742964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,760.91 or 0.99944733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.22 or 0.00796427 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

