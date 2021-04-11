Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.71 or 0.00478223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.56 or 0.04425676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

