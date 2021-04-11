DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 20,391 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Shares of AVB opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.