DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,594 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

