DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,459 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

