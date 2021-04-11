DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,365 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $887.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $830.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.31. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $558.61 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.