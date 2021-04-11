DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,749 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

STZ opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

