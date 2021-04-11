DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,498 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

