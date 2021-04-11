DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 445,855 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CIXX opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

