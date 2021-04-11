DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

