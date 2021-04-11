DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

