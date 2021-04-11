DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.62 and a 200-day moving average of $360.80. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

