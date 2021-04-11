DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

