DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.01 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 983,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

