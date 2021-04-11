DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.61 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

