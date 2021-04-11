DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $170.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $3,173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,685 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,986. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

