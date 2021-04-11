DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,628 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.