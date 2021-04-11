DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nucor by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 261,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

