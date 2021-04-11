DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 24,192 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $52.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $59.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

