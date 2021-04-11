DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,275 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE BIO opened at $602.57 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.93 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

