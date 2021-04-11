DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 84,190 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

