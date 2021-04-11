Delphy Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $87,740.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00056112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00620293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

