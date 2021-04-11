Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.41) and the lowest is ($3.50). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 447.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,312,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

