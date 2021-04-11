DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00065175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004094 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.