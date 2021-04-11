Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.19

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $553,275.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

