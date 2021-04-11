Dero (DERO) Trading Down 9% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $38.02 million and $657,194.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,133.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.57 or 0.03582994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00420502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $690.36 or 0.01148050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.00 or 0.00547111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.80 or 0.00456986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00390274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00202944 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,504,211 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.