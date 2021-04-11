Dether (DTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Dether has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $79,952.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dether has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.