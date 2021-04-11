Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.56 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

