Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.56 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
