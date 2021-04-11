Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0107

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $573,933.10 and $544.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

