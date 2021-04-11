Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Volume Hits $596,258.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $12.29 or 0.00020574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $13.74 million and $596,258.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

