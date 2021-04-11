Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

