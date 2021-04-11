DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $125,691.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

