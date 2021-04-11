DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $71.44 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

