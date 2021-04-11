dHedge DAO Trading 14% Higher This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00007245 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $43.00 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,947,975 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

