Diamond Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $31,464.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00005075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00140339 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,587,838 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

