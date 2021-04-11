DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $64.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.46 million and the lowest is $54.64 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $462.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $568.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $747.65 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $825.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,802 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

