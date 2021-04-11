DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $82.16 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

