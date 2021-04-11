DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $39,692.03 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $39,692.03 or 0.66371904 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $308,922.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00296531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00736276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,806.76 or 1.00007204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.00797031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 967 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

