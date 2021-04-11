Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

