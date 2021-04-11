Digital Reserve Currency Market Cap Reaches $15.94 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.92 or 0.00383157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001740 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

