Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $83.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $86.82 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $39.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $302.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $691.70 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $12,621,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $11,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 288.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

