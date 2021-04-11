Digitex (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Digitex has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $22.25 million and $1.81 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

