Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $140,484.41 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 155.3% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $140,484.41 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

