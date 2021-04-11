DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $414.10 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $118,639.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $414.10 or 0.00689118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00046726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,642 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.