Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,260 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of JOYY worth $96,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JOYY by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in JOYY by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

